Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells $666,185.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $36.40 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

