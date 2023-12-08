Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells $666,185.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00.
Core & Main Stock Performance
NYSE CNM opened at $36.40 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
