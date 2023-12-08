D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $75.49 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average is $132.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

