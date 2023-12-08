Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 13,783 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,609,578.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,882,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00.

Datadog Stock Up 0.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,099,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

