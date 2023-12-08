Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Amit Agarwal Sells 11,037 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.