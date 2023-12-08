Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,085 shares of company stock valued at $54,582,778. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $44,099,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 367.5% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

