David M. Obstler Sells 14,608 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,705,922.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,728,931.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

