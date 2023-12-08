Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Design Therapeutics worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

DSGN opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $134.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.72.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 21,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

