Discovery Value Fund Purchases Shares of 15,998 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,340,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $454,076,000 after buying an additional 65,927 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 103.8% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,533,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $297,495,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $194.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

