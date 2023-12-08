Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NAPA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

