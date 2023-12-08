e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 326.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $3,124,354 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

