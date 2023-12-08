Elgethun Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.43 and a 200 day moving average of $337.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

