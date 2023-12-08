Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $418,047.84 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.64 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

