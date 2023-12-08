Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $418,047.84 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.64 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.