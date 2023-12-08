Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 506.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,759 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 241,357 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 65.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after buying an additional 225,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after buying an additional 157,161 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 640.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 309,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 268,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.