Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

