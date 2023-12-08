F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

