Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 14,641 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 947.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.94 and a 1 year high of $168.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

