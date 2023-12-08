Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.0 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,514.85 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,659.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,744.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,637.36.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

