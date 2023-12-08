Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 9,862 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $141.70 and a one year high of $199.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

