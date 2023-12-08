Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,322 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VMC opened at $214.17 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $212.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

