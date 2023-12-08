Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 14,750 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

