Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 27,190 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Premier Financial worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 33.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $469,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth $7,725,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $28.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

