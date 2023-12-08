Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 39,275 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

