Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 48,079 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

