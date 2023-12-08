Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,852 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $190.47 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.97.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

