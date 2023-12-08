Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.02) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

