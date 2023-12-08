Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Methanex worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $23,513,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

