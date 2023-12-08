Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

NIO Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

