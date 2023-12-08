Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

