Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.