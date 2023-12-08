Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

