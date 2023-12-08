Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NYSE:BMI opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

