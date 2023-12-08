Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

