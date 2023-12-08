Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.13% of Delta Apparel worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DLA opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLA

Delta Apparel Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.