Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of LSI Industries worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 162.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 486,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 300,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 101.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 279,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 251,563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LSI Industries by 318.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 182,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $13.32 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.95.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

