Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

ADUS stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

