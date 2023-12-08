Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,697. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $46.25 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

