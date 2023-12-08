Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,132 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of First Hawaiian worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.3 %

FHB stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

