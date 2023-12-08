Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,479,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 43.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,100 shares of company stock worth $878,153. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.93. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

