Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 69.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after buying an additional 603,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2,439.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 246,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 112.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 181,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 164,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

