Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 876.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $2,862,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 948.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

