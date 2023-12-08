Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Crane worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,567,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 806,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after buying an additional 419,617 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,875,000 after buying an additional 745,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

View Our Latest Report on Crane

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.