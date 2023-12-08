Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 98,458.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after purchasing an additional 354,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $35,533,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

