Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after buying an additional 125,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,544,000 after buying an additional 115,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

