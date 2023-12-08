Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $111.47 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

