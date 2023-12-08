Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of American National Bankshares worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

