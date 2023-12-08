Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,177 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 241.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 359,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,211.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,563,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,112,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.51%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

