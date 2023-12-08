Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,398 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Rent the Runway worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RENT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,503,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $31,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $31,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $46,744.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,079 shares of company stock valued at $288,075. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $0.63 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RENT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.86.

Rent the Runway Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

