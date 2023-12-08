Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

