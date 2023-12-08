Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $22.40 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.