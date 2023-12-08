Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Methanex worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Methanex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

